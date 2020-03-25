Mukesh Ambani's RIL overtakes TCS to become most-valued firm again as shares jump 10%

RIL overtakes TCS to become most-valued firm again

PTI
  • Mar 25 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 13:10 ist
Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday surpassed TCS to become the most-valued domestic firm by market capitalisation during morning trade following a spike in its share price.

The company's scrip zoomed 9.74 per cent to Rs 1,035 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 9.61 per cent to Rs 1,034.10.

Tracking gains in the share price, the company's market valuation also rose to Rs 6,49,838.31 crore. With this, the company surpassed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the most valued domestic firm by market capitalisation.

Meanwhile, there were media reports that Facebook Inc was in talks to buy stake in the company's telecom unit, Jio.

The valuation of TCS was at Rs 6,46,460.84 at 12:19 hrs.

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries
Markets
TCS
Tata Consultancy Services
