HDFC leads as 9 out of 10 firms add ₹2.12L cr in m-cap

Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 lakh crore in market cap; HDFC Bank tops chart

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 17:40 ist
The headquarters of HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai, India. Photo Credit: Reuters Photo

Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent. The stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week. Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation jumped Rs 36,517.34 crore to reach Rs 12,13,378.03 crore. The market valuation of HDFC advanced Rs 29,422.52 crore to Rs 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 26,317.30 crore to Rs 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by Rs 23,626.96 crore to Rs 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by Rs 20,103.92 crore to Rs 4,56,992.25 crore. State Bank of India's valuation increased by Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by Rs 5,591.05 crore to Rs 4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank moved up by Rs 877.56 crore to Rs 6,32,192.05 crore. However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,912.07 crore to Rs 5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises. 

