Puma pins hopes on personalisation to escalate growth

International sportswear brand Puma is looking at personalisation to drive growth across verticals in India. In an attempt to up its game in this space, the company has recently opened a new technology-driven, interactive flagship store in Bengaluru.

With the advent of online shopping and the convenience that comes with it, Abhishek Ganguly, MD, Puma, believes that for an offline store, the most important element to keep up is experiential retail.

“The thought behind the store was to create a destination which would stand out. The idea is for customers to come and engage with the brand and have a truly immersive experience, rather than just shop and leave,” says Ganguly.

Puma India’s revenue in FY18 stood at Rs 1154.7 crore and the company has been growing at 20-25% Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y).

Personalisation the key

The store, spanning across three floors, has a customisation studio, PUMA x YOU. It facilitates customisation using embroidery and print on apparel, footwear and accessories. While there are around 100 design options to choose from, customers can also get their initials on their puma products.

“The personalisation corner is very unique. Young consumers want the choice to be left to them, and it allows them to choose. They want not just to be able to use a product, but be a part of the process of its creation, and this helps in that direction.”

Presence

Puma currently has 360 stores spread across 130 cities in India. The company has exclusive stores, and is also present in multi-brand stores, Puma website and other e-commerce platforms.

“We believe that Indian consumers shop in different places. They shop from Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, exclusive stores, puma.com and other e-commerce platforms. We are a multichannel brand and are present across all these platforms. As each platform has its own range, we want to offer all products that appeal to the end consumer.”

Technology not the endgame

There are elements from Puma’s fifth avenue store in New York, which have been incorporated in the store in Indiranagar.

The store features F1 simulators, through which customers can virtually race down the streets of New York City.

The store also displays an interactive screen, which gives consumers access to products that might not be in the store but are available in the warehouse and can be delivered to their homes.

Ganguly, however, believes that technology is not the endgame, but only the enabler. “At the end of the day, it’s about how technology is helping the consumer. Here, the consumer can choose their own design, expressing themselves better through technology. It is giving the people the chance to express their individuality. We are following the millennial attitude, as they are a big part of our target segment. Their attitude is something very fundamental to our business,” says Ganguly.

Talking about the game product range, Ganguly says, “Basketball in India is the new big launch. We’ll make the range bigger. India is also the key market with regards to cricket, with our biggest investment in cricket in India. We have products like bats, helmets, pads, which are available online.”

On their collaboration with designer Masaba Gupta, Ganguly says, “We have plans to engage with creators, and create a common platform, where they would come with their creative executions and designs.”