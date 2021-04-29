Rahul Bajaj resigns as Bajaj Auto chairman

Bajaj Auto chairman, Rahul Bajaj has resigned from the position. Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj will replace him.

Rahul Bajaj has now become Bajaj Auto Chairman Emeritus.

“Shri Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the company and the group over the last five decades. Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the company, and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge, and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021," a statement released by the company said.