Rupee falls 25p to 82.75 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 25 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.09 per cent to $79.42 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 10:00 ist
On Tuesday, the rupee declined by 65 paise to close at an over one-month low of 82.50 against the US dollar. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee depreciated 25 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking muted domestic equities ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

Forex traders said dollar demand in the overseas market and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.74 against the dollar, then edged lower to 82.75, registering a loss of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined by 65 paise to close at an over one-month low of 82.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 105.63.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.09 per cent to $79.42 per barrel.

Forex traders said the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Wednesday will be keenly watched by investors for further cues.

The Reserve Bank may opt for a lower rate increase of 25-35 basis points in lending rates amid retail inflation showing signs of moderation and the need to push growth, according to experts.

"The RBI monetary policy decision is due today. MPC is likely to hike repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent as core inflation still remains elevated sequentially," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

A bigger rate hike would also help maintain the differential with the US rates, support the forward premia in USD/INR and reduce the pressure on the rupee somewhat, it added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 87.7 points or 0.14 per cent down at 62,538.66, and the broader NSE Nifty was lower by 31.90 points or 0.17 per cent at 18,610.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 635.35 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
RBI
Rupee
Business News
Forex
foreign exchange
Currency
US dollar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 