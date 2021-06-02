Trading in Saudi stock market resumes after glitch

Saudi stock market says trading resumes after brief glitch

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co

  • Jun 02 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 16:48 ist
Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic. Credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's key stock market briefly suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as a technical glitch, restoring its services in about a half hours without elaborating.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

Tadawul later said trading had resumed.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

