SBI market capitalisation hits Rs 5 lakh crore

State-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45.
With this market capitalisation, SBI stood on the seventh position in the market capitalisation ranking.
SBI has become the third lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank held first rank in this list, which was followed by ICICI Bank.
At 1.10 pm, SBI shares were up Rs 14.75 or 2.64 per cent at Rs 573.00.
Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 126.21 points or 0.21 per cent down at 60,444.87, and Nifty was 32.90 points or 0.18 per cent down at 18,037.15.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu