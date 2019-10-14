SBI replaces Bajaj Fin in top-10 most valued firms list

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2019, 18:05pm ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2019, 18:31pm ist
State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata (Photo by Reuters)

State Bank of India on Monday re-entered the elite club of top-10 most valued domestic firms by market valuation after a gap of two weeks.

The bank had on October 1 lost its spot to Bajaj Finance in the coveted club of top-10 most valued domestic companies.

Bajaj Finance had replaced SBI as the 10th most valued firm then.

At close of trade on Monday, SBI's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 2,27,979.20 crore, which is Rs 2,899.12 crore more than that of Bajaj Finance Rs 2,25,080.08 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of SBI closed flat at Rs 255.45, up 0.37 per cent, while those of Bajaj Finance fell 2.37 per cent to Rs 3,881.65.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 8,60,631.07 crore followed by TCS with a m-cap of Rs 7,58,338.19 crore.

Others in the top-10 list are HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Bajaj Finance is now on the 11th spot in the ranking of top 100 companies by m-cap.

The m-cap data of companies changes daily with share price movement.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
State Bank of India
Bajaj Finance
Comments (+)
 