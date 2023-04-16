See good opportunities in M&A environment: Infosys CEO

See very good opportunities in M&A environment: Infosys CEO

Infosys this week reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7% revenue growth guidance for FY24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 05:27 ist
Salil Parekh. Credit: PTI file photo

The current environment is throwing up “good opportunities in the merger and acquisition space”, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh has said, adding the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm will look at companies that offer strong strategic and cultural fit.

While Infosys is on “look out at all times” for good acquisitions, “this is a good environment for finding it”, Parekh said.

Infosys is seeing “very good opportunities” in the M&A environment, he observed.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys results signal subdued Q4 for IT pack, experts see choppy 1-2 quarters

“...and this is a good environment. We have a very strong balance sheet, a very good way to deploy it. If we find a company or an entity which fits in strategically but also culturally, and we have a way of integrating it, we will look at that,” Infosys top honcho said during the Q4 earnings conference recently.

He was responding to a question on whether the weak US macro environment and the global uncertainties are offering lucrative opportunities in the merger and acquisition space.

Infosys this week reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid the tightening of IT budgets by clients following turmoil in the US banking sector.

India’s second-biggest software services firm posted 7.8 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore in the January-March quarter. But the profit fell 7 per cent when compared to the preceding October-December quarter.

The revenue growth in constant currency for FY23 came in at 15.4 per cent, lower than the guidance. Infosys’ Q4 year-on-year-growth was 8.8 per cent and the sequential decline was 3.2 per cent in constant currency terms.

Revenue rose 16 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 37,441 crore but represented a decline of 2.3 per cent when compared to the December 2022 quarter.

Infosys expects to post revenue growth of between 4 per cent and 7 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2024, lower than analyst expectations.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salil Parekh
Infosys
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

A smart fix for city's trash trouble

A smart fix for city's trash trouble

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

 