Sensex falls over 293 points on 2022's last trading day

Sensex falls over 293 points on 2022's last trading day; Nifty declines 86 points

The BSE barometer closed 2022 with a 4.44% gain, while Nifty ended the year higher by 4.32%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared all intra-day gains to end the last trading day of the year on a bearish note due to fag-end selling amid early losses in the European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42 per cent to a high of 61,392.68.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,105.30.

The BSE barometer closed 2022 with a 4.44 per cent gain or 2,586.92 points while the Nifty ended the year higher by 4.32 per cent or 751.25 points.

Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.

Sensex jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99 per cent last year.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards on Friday.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to $83.34 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

City startup aims to boost language learning

City startup aims to boost language learning

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

 