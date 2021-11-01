Skoda reports over two-fold jump in India sales in Oct

Skoda reports over two-fold jump in India sales in October

It is still riding on the success of the Kushaq which has received 15,000 bookings so far

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 01 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 15:14 ist
Skoda Auto India had sold 1,421 units in October 2020, the company said in a statement. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Czech carmaker Skoda on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales in India at 3,065 units in October 2021 riding on the back of its newly-launched mid-size SUV Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India had sold 1,421 units in October 2020, the company said in a statement.

It is still riding on the success of the Kushaq which has received 15,000 bookings so far, it added.

The numbers have been on the rise for other models such as the Superb, Octavia and Rapid too, all of which have contributed to the increasing sales volumes, the company said.

With the implementation of the Volkswagen group's 'India 2.0' plan, which began with the introduction of Kushaq, the company said there has been a strong emphasis on rapidly expanding network footprint across India.

"The brand is currently available in over 100 locations and has recently launched additional dealerships in major Indian cities," it added.

