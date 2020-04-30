SoftBank sees $8.4 bn net loss on WeWork writedown

SoftBank sees $8.4 bn net loss on WeWork writedown

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 30 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 08:21 ist
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son. (Reuters Photo)

SoftBank Group Corp said it sees a loss of around 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion) in the year ending March on the portion of its WeWork investment held outside the Vision Fund, extending the group's expected net loss to 900 billion yen.

SoftBank maintained its forecast of a record annual operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen announced earlier this month as bets via the $100 billion fund sour.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

SoftBank is embroiled in a legal dispute with directors at WeWork after backing out of a $3 billion tender offer agreed when it bailed out the office-sharing firm after a flopped IPO attempt last year.

The tech conglomerate has poured more than $13.5 billion into WeWork, one of a string of troubling bets by CEO Masayoshi Son that have laid waste to SoftBank's full-year earnings and are now being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
SoftBank Group
WeWork

What's Brewing

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 