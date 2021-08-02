S&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings

The S&P 500 index neared a record high on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong second-quarter corporate earnings lifted sentiment ahead of a deluge of macroeconomic data this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.1 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 34968.56. The S&P 500 rose 11.6 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 4406.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.9 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 14758.604 at the opening bell.
