Spectrum auction will give much needed push to telecom sector: PHDCCI

The decision to auction spectrum was in the right direction which will give a much-needed push to the telecom sector, said Sandeep Aggarwal, head of Telecom Committee PHDCCI, and Vice-chairman, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers' Association (TEMA).

"In the times of coronavirus pandemic when the economy is now slowly showing an uptrend, spectrum auction will further boost economic sentiment. The money that the government will earn from the auction of the spectrum will be pumped into the economy, thus working as a stimulus," he said in a statement.

"The Narendra Modi government's decision to set up the National Security Committee on Telecom will strengthen India's national security at a time when cyber-attacks and vulnerability of our networks are on the rise. The industry will cooperate and coordinate with the government in identifying 'trusted sources," the statement added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction. The auction is likely to be held in March.

The cabinet approved auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for a validity period of 20 years.

A total of 2251.25 MHz will be offered with a total valuation of Rs. 3,92,332.70 crores, the Department of Telecom said.