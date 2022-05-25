SpiceJet settles dispute with Credit Suisse

SpiceJet settles dispute with Credit Suisse

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 25 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 11:18 ist
Spicejet passenger aircraft. Credit: DH Photo

Domestic no-frills carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday said it has signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with Credit Suisse in a pending dispute with the latter.

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read | SpiceJet faces ransomware attack, flight operations normal now

The settlement involves payment of a certain amount upfront and the balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline, SpiceJet said without giving specific details.

The airline said it had already provided a bank guarantee of $5 million under the direction of the Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the company.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
Credit Suisse
Business News

What's Brewing

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 