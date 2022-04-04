Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange on Monday said it has halted trading of shares for 30 minutes due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.
"Please note that the Market has been halted for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over five per cent from the previous close," the bourse said on its website. "The halt will be lifted at 11.02 am."
