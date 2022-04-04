Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange halts trading after sharp fall

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange on Monday said it has halted trading of shares for 30 minutes due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.

"Please note that the Market has been halted for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over five per cent from the previous close," the bourse said on its website. "The halt will be lifted at 11.02 am."

Check out the latest videos from DH: