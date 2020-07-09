Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod to market headache drug

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod to market generic headache drug

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 13:07 ist
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate capsules, used in the treatment of headache.

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of the company, has received approval for the product from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

The product, which will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market, is a generic version of Teva's Fioricet with Codeine capsules, it added.

Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate capsules are indicated for relief from headache.

According to IQVIA MAT May 2020 data, the US market for the product is around $10 million.

Strides Pharma Science has now 124 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA of which 87 have been approved and 37 are pending for approval. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USFDA
United States
Generic medicine

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 