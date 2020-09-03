Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm's popular videogame PUBG.
The stock traded 2.2 per cent lower at HK$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.
PUBG banned: Top 5 alternative battle royale games you can try
The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.
Also read: Traders' body hails govt move to ban 118 apps with Chinese links
