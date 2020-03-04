TikTok developer ByteDance to launches music streaming service 'Resso' in India

ByteDance, which runs short-video platform TikTok, has launched a new music streaming service 'Resso' to take on competitors like Gaana, JioSaavn and Spotify in the Indian market.

Resso, which calls itself the world's first social music streaming app, is also looking at expanding its service to Indonesia in the the next few months.

"India is the first market where we are rolling out. The app is targeted at 18-24 year olds. It includes many exclusive and easy-to-use social features that will enable these Gen Z users to instantly connect with a larger community," Resso India Head of Music Content and Partnership Hari Nair told PTI.

He added that the company is working on expanding to Indonesia over the next few months.

For accessing features like downloadable content, unlimited skips and high-quality audio, users will need to upgrade to a monthly premium subscription of Rs 99 for Android and Rs 119 for iOS. The basic app is free for users.

Nair said the company's initial focus is on getting more users onboard but declined to comment on specific numbers.

Noting that the company has partnered with local and international players, Nair said Resso has also inked deals with labels like Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Lahiri Music, Divo and Muzik 247, among others.

Resso, which allows users to generate content for the 'Vibes' feature, has set up a content moderation team to ensure that inappropriate content is not put up.

The app has a scroll format (similar to TikTok) and allows users to discover music content as soon as they open the app.

"Gen Z and millennials are at the core of our offering and both music and social networking are central to their daily lives. The relationship between music and the listener is currently passive but with Vibes, comments and other features, Resso aims to transform this through a new and compelling music streaming experience," Nair said.

With increasing availability of affordable smartphones and cheap data plans, India is the largest mobile data consumer market globally -- an opportunity that global tech companies are vying to tap into.

TikTok, which is part of China's ByteDance, has seen strong growth in its userbase in India. The platform, which allows users to create 30-second videos, has seen content being generated across categories like education, entertainment and food. It has over 200 million users in the country.