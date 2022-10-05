Twitter confirms Musk's offer, says hold firm on price

Twitter confirms Elon Musk's buyout offer, says hold firm on price

Conditions noted in the letter included that the court immediately halt all action in the lawsuit

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Oct 05 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 02:09 ist
In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background, on October 4, 2022, in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter told regulators on Tuesday that Elon Musk sent a letter saying he will go through the with deal he inked early this year to buy the tech firm for $44 billion.

"The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," Twitter said in a tweet confirming the billionaire entrepreneur is apparently abandoning his legal battle to terminate the deal.

Also Read | Twitter trading suspended on possible Musk buyout deal

Conditions noted in the letter included that the court immediately halt all action in the lawsuit, with Musk poised to be deposed under oath later this week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

What's Brewing

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 