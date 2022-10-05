Twitter confirms Elon Musk's buyout offer, says hold firm on price

Twitter told regulators on Tuesday that Elon Musk sent a letter saying he will go through the with deal he inked early this year to buy the tech firm for $44 billion.

"The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," Twitter said in a tweet confirming the billionaire entrepreneur is apparently abandoning his legal battle to terminate the deal.

Twitter issued this statement about today's news: We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share. — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 4, 2022

Conditions noted in the letter included that the court immediately halt all action in the lawsuit, with Musk poised to be deposed under oath later this week.