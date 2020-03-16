Vodafone pays Rs 3354 crores as AGR dues

Vodafone pays Rs 3354 crores as AGR dues

  • Mar 16 2020, 18:47pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 19:33pm ist
With this payment, the VIL has paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues. Reuters file photo

Debt-hit Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday said it has made an additional payment of Rs 3,354 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT).

With this payment, the VIL has paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues, which accounts for the entire principal amount calculated on self-assessment basis, said the company.

"The company has today (Monday) paid a further amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus, the company has paid the full principal amount of Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues," VIL said in a BSE filing.

Earlier, the DoT claimed that VIL dues was around Rs 53,000 core including interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount. However, the company claimed that as per its self assessment calculation, the liability amount was just Rs 21,533 crore, including penalty and interests.

