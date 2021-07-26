Centre waives import duty on masur dal; agri infra development cess halved to 10%

The Centre on Monday waived import duty on masur dal and brought down the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess on it to 10 per cent from 20 per cent in a move that could boost domestic supply and check rising prices.

The reduced customs duty and cess will come into effect from Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was tabled in both houses of Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Minister said that the basic customs duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to nil on lentils (masur dal) originated in or exported from countries other than the US.

Also, basic customs duty has been reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent on lentils (masur dal) originating in or exported from the US, she said.

Further, the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess on lentils (masur dal) has been reduced from the present rate of 20 per cent to 10 per cent, she added.

The government had introduced the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on certain items, including petrol, diesel, gold and some imported agricultural products, this fiscal in a bid to boost agriculture infrastructure.