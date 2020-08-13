Cisco's first-quarter forecast disappoints, shares fall

Cisco's first-quarter forecast disappoints, shares fall

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 13 2020, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 08:08 ist
Credit: Reuters

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates, as the top network equipment maker struggles with the coronavirus crisis disrupting its supply chains and also forcing clients to hold back spending.

The company's shares declined more than 3% after the bell. Cisco expects current-quarter revenue to fall between 9% and 11% from last year, compared with analysts' estimate for a 6.87% drop, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It expects adjusted earnings between 69 cents and 71 cents per share, below estimates of 76 cents.

The pandemic has forced some of its clients to hit the pause button on big spending to conserve cash, piling more pressure on Cisco's core business of selling routers and switches.

Revenue fell about 9% to $12.15 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 25, slightly above an estimate of $12.08 billion, as more people working from home during lockdowns boosted demand for its networking equipment and teleconferencing tools.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cisco
COVID-19
quarterly earnings

What's Brewing

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

 