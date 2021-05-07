Citi weighs launching cryptocurrency services: Report

Citigroup weighs launching cryptocurrency services after surge in client interest: Report

The bank has not yet decided whether it will offer clients cryptocurrency-related services, but trading, custody and financing are all under consideration

  • May 07 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 11:38 ist
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Citigroup Inc is weighing the option of providing cryptocurrency-related services after a surge in interest from clients, The Financial Times reported on Friday.

The bank has not yet decided whether it will offer clients cryptocurrency-related services, but trading, custody and financing are all under consideration, the newspaper reported, citing Itay Tuchman, the bank's global head of foreign exchange.

Citi has seen a "very rapid" accumulation of interest in bitcoin across a broad spectrum of clients including large asset managers, Tuchman told the FT, adding that the bank was in no rush to come to a decision on how deeply it should move into the cryptocurrency market.

Also read: Citigroup to exit 13 global consumer banking markets, including India

Citigroup was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Goldman Sachs was allowing Wall Street investors to trade with a derivative tied to bitcoin prices.

Reuters reported in March that Goldman Sachs had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and would begin dealing with bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients.

cryptocurrency
Citigroup

