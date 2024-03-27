Coinbase must face US securities regulator's lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday said the US securities regulator's lawsuit against Coinbase can move forward, but dismissed one claim the agency made against the largest US cryptocurrency exchange.

The decision partly granted Coinbase's motion to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit alleging the company is flouting its rules. It is a partial win for Coinbase in what could be a lengthy and expensive court battle.

The SEC sued Coinbase in June, saying the firm facilitated trading of at least 13 crypto tokens that should have been registered as securities and was operating illegally as a national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency without registering with the regulator.

The case against the world's largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange is a high-water mark in the regulator's campaign to apply US securities law to the digital asset companies.