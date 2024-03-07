JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

India's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%

Earlier this week, Tata Motors said it will split into two listed companies, separating its CV business from its passenger vehicle arm. The CV entity will likely generate substantial earnings and cash flow to comfortably service its debt obligations, ratings agency Moody's said.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 10:54 IST

Follow Us

Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Thursday it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from April 1 to offset the residual impact of past input costs.

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, had last hiked prices for its CV range by up to 3 per cent in January.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors said it will split into two listed companies, separating its CV business from its passenger vehicle arm. The CV entity will likely generate substantial earnings and cash flow to comfortably service its debt obligations, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 March 2024, 10:54 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsTata Motors

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT