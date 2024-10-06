Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erodes Rs 4.74 lakh cr; Reliance, HDFC Bank hit hard

<p>New Delhi: Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping Rs 4,74,906.18 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the steepest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.</p>.<p>Markets faced heavy drubbing last week amid worsening tensions in the Middle East and foreign fund outflows. In a holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark plummeted 3,883.4 points, or 4.53 per cent.</p>.<p>The valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 1,88,479.36 crore to Rs 18,76,718.24 crore.</p>.EOW files FIR against SpiceJet's officials for not crediting employees' share in PF accounts.<p>HDFC Bank's market valuation slumped Rs 72,919.58 crore to Rs 12,64,267.35 crore.</p>.<p>Bharti Airtel's valuation plunged Rs 53,800.31 crore to Rs 9,34,104.32 crore and that of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 47,461.13 crore to Rs 8,73,059.59 crore.</p>.<p>The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plummeted Rs 33,490.86 crore to Rs 6,14,125.65 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 27,525.46 crore to Rs 6,69,363.31 crore.</p>.<p>The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC dropped Rs 24,139.66 crore to Rs 6,29,695.06 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by Rs 21,690.43 crore to Rs 15,37,361.57 crore.</p>.<p>State Bank of India's valuation went lower by Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 7,10,934.59 crore.</p>.<p>However, the mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 4,629.64 crore to Rs 7,96,527.08 crore.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and LIC. </p>