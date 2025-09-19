<p>Bengaluru: About 70% of customer queries are now handled by fintech unicorn Razorpay’s in-house AI assistant, Ray, across multiple languages. Speaking at the inaugural episode of the IndiaAI in Action podcast, the company's co-founder and CEO, Harshil Mathur, said the company is fast-tracking its journey as an AI-first company, embedding artificial intelligence across every function of the organisation.</p><p>The podcast comes ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which will bring together heads of state, global AI leaders, and top executives from Big Tech in India to deliberate on the future of AI and its role in shaping inclusive growth.</p><p>On AI and jobs, the co-founder drew parallels with earlier technological shifts. “AI will replace some jobs, but it will also create new ones. Just as computerisation changed banking, AI will automate repetitive tasks while opening new opportunities that require higher-order skills," he added.</p>.Apple used AI to uncover new blood pressure notification feature in Watch.<p>“AI is a transformational change of our generation — the way social media, mobile, or computers once were,” said Harshil Mathur. “For a tech-first company like ours, there is no choice but to embrace AI deeply. Every team at Razorpay, from HR and legal to product and engineering, is integrating AI into daily workflows," Mathur added.</p><p>The company provides tools like Gemini to every employee, and it has also built an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that integrates AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Replit directly into its systems, enabling merchants to create payment links and complete workflows through simple natural language prompts, Razorpay said.</p><p>In May this year, Razorpay shifted its domicile from the US to India. The fintech company is also aiming to go public before the end of CY2026.</p>