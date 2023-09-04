DH Interview | ‘Japan & India has us leaning more towards APAC these days’

We will be starting services from from Munich to Bengaluru from November 3, 2023 and it will be three flights a week service, Alongside we will use our Boeing fleet to do five days a week service between Frankfurt and Hyderabad, starting January 16, 2024. Unlike some other markets, we are growing more than proportionately into India. Looking at the overall capacity, I'm sure there will be further announcements to come, simply because India is such a dynamic market and we believe that there are opportunities for increasing the quality of our network, not just in terms of the number of destinations but also the frequencies.