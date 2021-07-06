Jaguar Land Rover launches Evoque in India 

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched the new Range Rover Evoque in India.

The new Range Rover Evoque is priced from Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Evoque is available in R-Dynamic SE trim on Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and the S trim on 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 KW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 150 KW and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”

The new Range Rover Evoque comes with new features such as 3D surround camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless device charging with phone signal booster and new Pivi Pro infotainment system.