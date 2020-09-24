MG Motor India unveils Gloster SUV

Morris Garages Motor India on Thursday unveiled its premium SUV -- the Gloster -- and opened pre-bookings at Rs one lakh.

The MG Gloster is the third product from the originally-British company after the Hector SUV and ZS EV.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, technology disruption has always been the key priority. We pioneered the first internet car in India – Hector, followed by the ZS EV, the first pure electric internet SUV. We are beginning a new chapter in India’s auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV.”

The company said that the Gloster will come with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

It will also have seven drive modes -- namely Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Normal and Rock.

Higher variants will be powered by the 2.0 Diesel Twin Turbo engine that can put out 218 ps of power and 480 Nm of peak torque.