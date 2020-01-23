MG Motor launches ZS EV at Rs 19.88 lakh

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India, on Thursday, launched the ZS EV sports utility vehicle in India at an inaugural price starting at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for customers who have booked the car before midnight on January 17.

Later, the ZS EV Excite will be priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and the ZS EV Exclusive at Rs 23.58 lakh, both ex-showroom Delhi.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India, said, “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality and a sportscar’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point.

The ZS EV has achieved a five star Euro NCAP rating.

“We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem,” he added.

The automaker has also introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/ 150K Km warranty on the battery. It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of five years for privately-registered cars, along with five labour-free services. The ZS EV comes at a running cost of under Rs 1 per Km (calculated up to 100,000 Km with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labour and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). The company also added that the ZS comes with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for three years.

MG Motor India said that the SUV has over 2,800 bookings in 27 days and that the number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. Deliveries of the ZS EV will begin on January 27 in Delhi/ NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/ offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. MG has also partnered with Fortum Charge and Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 KW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in five cities.