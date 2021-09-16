Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola Electric has revealed that the company sold scooters worth over 600 crore in just 24 hours.

“We sold four scooters every second," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola chairman and Group CEO.

“Over the last couple of months as we opened up reservations, lakhs of consumers booked their slot to purchase the revolutionary Ola S1 and S1 Pro.

“Yesterday (on Wednesday) we opened for purchase and consumers responded by booking the Ola scooters in unprecedented numbers! That’s more, in value terms, than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day! Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here.

“This response is beyond our expectations and given our production plans in the coming months, today (Thursday) will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close. So, I encourage you to book yours today and lock in this introductory price!

“Consumers can continue to reserve their spot in the purchase queue. Note that purchase is only available on the Ola App.

“Yesterday also established that with the right product, India has huge pent-up demand and a massive domestic market for two-wheeler EVs. We must leverage this to drive innovation, a robust local EV ecosystem and make India not only a big EV market, but also a global EV manufacturing hub!” he added.

