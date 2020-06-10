Royal Enfield resumes operations; Piaggio sales go online

Royal Enfield, on Wednesday, announced opening and resumption of operations at more than 90 per cent of its retail network across India.

As of Wednesday, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service, the company said.

The company is offering contactless purchase and service experience with several digital and online conveniences and ‘at-your-doorstep’ services.

Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand and without compromising on the ownership experience.

“We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer’s fingertips, and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand. The array of online and digital customer-centric initiatives we’ve launched is an initial step towards the larger digital journey we will undertake. This is only just the beginning and we aim to introduce a plethora of new digital features that will facilitate seamless interaction, higher functionality and most importantly, an outstanding customer experience,” he added.

Customers can purchase their motorbikes without even going to a store and can be done online, the company said.

Piaggio goes online

Meanwhile, Piaggio India, on Wednesday, introduced e-commerce platforms with two online stores for Vespa and Aprilia.

Customers can now view the whole range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, access information on the product and technical specifications of the models, check the colours, learn about the ex-showroom and on-road prices, calculate the EMI, apply for a loan and book online by paying Rs 1000 and even book online.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, said: “As a global brand, we are always focussed towards providing the best in class experience to our esteemed customers. We look forward to deliver the best solutions in the given situation to ensure that we help address concerns of our customers. Our new online shops are a step in that direction; with the digital footprint, Vespa and Aprilia’s retail facilitation bringing our dealers online to provide a contactless service.

“We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in near future for our customers. We are committed to facilitate our customers to experience our world class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility and empower to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation.”

Piaggio India also said that they have opened their Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a staggered manner and are operating them in a safe environment.