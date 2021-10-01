Skoda Auto India posts over 2-fold rise in Sept sales

Skoda Auto India posts over two-fold rise in sales at 3,027 units in September

The company had launched the midsize SUV Kushaq in June this year priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 13:36 ist
The company had sold 1,312 units in the same month last year. Credit: Reuters Photo

Skoda Auto India on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 3,027 units in September 2021, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq.

The company had sold 1,312 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

Also read: Tata Motors achieves cumulative EV sales milestone of 10,000 units

While Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, it added.

The company had launched the midsize SUV Kushaq in June this year priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone in September 2021, it said.

Commenting on the sales performance, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Skoda Auto India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components."

He further said, "we are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of Skoda vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here." 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Skoda Auto India
Skoda
Business News
Automobile
sales
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 