Venu Srinivasan presented Padma Bhushan 

  • Nov 09 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 12:04 ist
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, was presented the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Srinivasan was presented the award to honour his contribution to the field of trade and industry. He is known to be passionate about his commitment to society through a unique model of village development in South India, a TVS release said.  

Srinivasan is the Chairman of the TVS Group which includes Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company. 

Srinivasan was earlier conferred the coveted Padma Shri Award by the President of India in 2010. Srinivasan, is the Managing Trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust which he setup in 1996. The Trust operates in over 5000 villages and some of its thrust areas include empowerment of women and afforestation. 

 

