Foreign exchange reserves rise $34.1 bn in June quarter: RBI data

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, increased by $34.1 billion during the June quarter compared to $27.9 billion in the year-ago period, RBI data showed on Thursday.

The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to $2.2 billion during the April-June 2021 period. In the year-ago period, the same was at $8 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-June 2021.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by $31.9 billion during the June quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The current account balance recorded a surplus of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as against a surplus of $19.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The capital account surplus stood at $25.4 billion in April-June period compared to a surplus of $0.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the data showed.

Check out DH's latest videos: