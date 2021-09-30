Forex reserves rise $34.1bn in June quarter: RBI data

Foreign exchange reserves rise $34.1 bn in June quarter: RBI data

The valuation gain amounted to $2.2 billion during the April-June 2021 period

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 30 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 23:19 ist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-June 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, increased by $34.1 billion during the June quarter compared to $27.9 billion in the year-ago period, RBI data showed on Thursday.

The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to $2.2 billion during the April-June 2021 period. In the year-ago period, the same was at $8 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-June 2021.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves increased by $31.9 billion during the June quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The current account balance recorded a surplus of $6.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as against a surplus of $19.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The capital account surplus stood at $25.4 billion in April-June period compared to a surplus of $0.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the data showed.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RBI
Forex
foreign exchange
Business News

What's Brewing

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

 