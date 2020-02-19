'Govt approves Rs 4,558 cr scheme for the dairy sector'

Government approves Rs 4,558 cr scheme for the dairy sector: Prakash Javadekar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2020, 17:38pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 17:38pm ist
Prakash Javadekar. (PTI Photo)

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 4,558-crore scheme to promote the dairy sector which will benefit about 95 lakh farmers.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that this scheme will take the "White revolution" to the next level.

He further said that the Cabinet has also decided to raise the benefit under the interest subvention scheme from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Both the decisions are aimed at benefitting the farming community, the I&B minister added.

