Goyal suggests use of AI to achieve $5 trn economy

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in different forms can help achieve the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He said various departments are working to see how AI, space technology and other modern tools can be used to push economic growth of the country.

"We in the government believe that AI can, in different forms, help us achieve the USD 5 trillion benchmark, which we have set for over (next) five years," he said here at a function.

The minister added that AI can also help expand in a more cost-effective and outcome-oriented manner.

Goyal, who also has the railways portfolio, said in railways, a team is focusing to see how "we could benefit from AI" as the potential is humongous.

"AI can help in every sector to do our job better," he said adding it can help improve ease of living and ease of doing business.