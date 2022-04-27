Russia's GDP decline could hit 12.4% this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia expects the economy to contract by 8.8% in 2022 in its base case scenario, or by 12.4% under a more conservative scenario, an economy ministry document showed on Wednesday, further evidence that sanctions pressure is taking its toll.

The conservative forecast is in line with that of former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, who said earlier this month the economy was on track to contract by more than 10% this year in its biggest decline in gross domestic product since 1994.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

