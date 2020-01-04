UCO Bank recovers Rs 800-900cr from 4 stressed accounts

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 04 2020, 20:53pm ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 20:53pm ist
DH photo

 UCO Bank on Saturday said it has recovered Rs 800-900 crore from four large stressed accounts in the December quarter.

The accounts comprise those of RattanIndia Power, Essar Steel, Ruchi Soya and Prayagraj Power, a top official of the state-owned lender said.

RattanIndia Power had a one-time settlement of Rs 6,574 crore debt outside NCLT, under the RBI's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets.

"We recovered Rs 800-900 crore from four important accounts in the December quarter...," UCO Bank MD and CEO, A K Goel, said.

He, however, did not disclose the bank's exposure in these accounts and the quantum of writeback after recovery.

Meanwhile, Goel said the 45-day loan carnival begining January 6 is expected to see sanctions of around Rs 4,000 crore.

"We have set a target of Rs 2,700 crore retail and Rs 1,300 crore SME loans in the carnival," he said. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UCO Bank
Essar Steel
Comments (+)
 