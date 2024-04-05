RBI keeps benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 7th consecutive time

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row and said that it remains vigilant towards upside risks to food inflation.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.