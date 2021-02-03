Future Retail shares down 5%; other group stocks tumble

Future Retail shares decline 5%; other group stocks also tumble

Future Retail tanked 4.99 per cent to close at Rs 78.10 -- its lower circuit limit -- on BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 20:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of Future Retail on Wednesday declined 5 per cent amid concerns related to the deal with Reliance Retail.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo in relation to its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, which has been objected to by the US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

Future Retail tanked 4.99 per cent to close at Rs 78.10 -- its lower circuit limit -- on BSE.

Also read: Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market for 1 year

Other group stocks also declined, with Future Enterprises falling 4.94 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions dipped 5 per cent and Future Consumer 4.98 per cent.

Amazon has approached the High Court seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

The Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into the emergency arbitration over alleged breach of a contract between them.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Future Group
shares
Markets
BSE
Reliance

What's Brewing

Barricades look like ‘international border': Farmers

Barricades look like ‘international border': Farmers

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

 