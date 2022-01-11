'High WPI inflation blessing for toll road projects'

High WPI inflation 'blessing in disguise' for toll road projects: Icra

It also noted that the healthy growth in toll collections far outweigh the increase in maintenance costs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2022, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 20:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Rating agency Icra on Tuesday said that high Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is a blessing in disguise for toll road projects as toll collections are set to witness 14-15 per cent growth in 2022-23.

Hikes in toll rates are linked to the WPI while the traffic volume is linked to underlying economic activity, primarily manufacturing, construction, and mining.

Typically, toll rates and traffic volumes are the two variables that determine toll collections.

Icra said in a statement that it expects the toll road projects to benefit from the high WPI inflation as it will lead to an increase in toll rates and thereby collections.

It also noted that the healthy growth in toll collections far outweigh the increase in maintenance costs.

WPI for December 2021 is expected to be around 13 per cent as against WPI of 2 per cent in December 2020, it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Icra
business
Business News
WPI
WPI inflation

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 