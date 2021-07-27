'Inflation a concern if expectations become unanchored'

IMF's Gopinath says would be concerned on inflation if expectations become unanchored

Reuters
Reuters, Washinton,
  • Jul 27 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 22:46 ist
International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath. Credit: AFP Photo

International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday that high inflation readings are mostly a US phenomenon and are expected decline next year, adding that she would be concerned if medium-term inflation expectations rise.

"Next year, in terms of what would be concerning, it would be if we saw medium-term inflation expectations, de-anchoring," Gopinath told a news conference on the IMF's economic outlook.

"So if they were moving kind of durably away from the Fed's 2% target and moving away in a way that we haven't seen before, then that would absolutely give, you know, cause for concern," she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
US economy
Gita Gopinath
IMF

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 