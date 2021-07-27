IMF's Gopinath says would be concerned on inflation if expectations become unanchored

International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday that high inflation readings are mostly a US phenomenon and are expected decline next year, adding that she would be concerned if medium-term inflation expectations rise.
"Next year, in terms of what would be concerning, it would be if we saw medium-term inflation expectations, de-anchoring," Gopinath told a news conference on the IMF's economic outlook.
"So if they were moving kind of durably away from the Fed's 2% target and moving away in a way that we haven't seen before, then that would absolutely give, you know, cause for concern," she said.
