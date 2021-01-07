Indices trade in the green; Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 14,200

Sensex jumped 270.69 points to 48,444.75 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 80.95 points to 14,227.20.

Both indexes hit record highs in the first four trading sessions of the new year, helped by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on Covid-19 vaccines. Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, as investors looked past violence in Washington and bet on a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package after Democrat victories in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

In Mumbai trading, market heavyweight Reliance rose 0.9% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50, while the Nifty Bank Index gained 1%.

(With inputs from Reuters)