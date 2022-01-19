Reliance Jio topples BSNL as largest fixed-line broadband provider, states TRAI report

Reliance now the largest fixed-line broadband provider

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 11:38 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters File Photo

In about two years of the commercial roll-out of its fixed-line broadband services, Reliance Jio has toppled 20 -year-old state-run telecom company BSNL as the top service provider in the segment.

According to a monthly telecom subscribers report released by the telecom regulator TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] on Tuesday, Jio now leads the fixed-line broadband segment with 4.34 million customers. The segment had been dominated by the state-run telecom since its inception about 20 years ago.

Reliance Jio fixed-line broadband customer base increased to 4.34 million in November from 4.16 million in October. BSNL's customer base declined to 4.2 million in November from 4.72 million in October, while Bharti Airtel's fixed-line broadband customer base stood at 4.08 million in November.

Jio started the commercial roll-out of fixed-line broadband service, JioFibre, in September 2019. While Jio started from scratch, BSNL had 8.69 million wired broadband customers in September 2019, which reduced to less than half in November 2021.

Bharti Airtel's wired broadband subscriber base grew by about 70 per cent to 4.08 million in November 2021 from 2.41 million in September 2019, and at a similar growth pace, it is expected to overtake BSNL soon.

The broadband subscribers in the country grew to 801.6 million in November from 798.95 million in October with Reliance Jio maintaining its lead in the segment, according to the TRAI subscribers report. "Top five service providers constituted 98.68 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of November," TRAI said.

Reliance Jio's total broadband subscriber base stood at 432.96 million in November, followed by Bharti Airtel at 210.10 million broadband customers, VIL at 122.40 million, BSNL at 23.62 million and Atria Convergence at 1.98 million.

