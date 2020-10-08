Sanjay Aggarwal takes over as PHDCCI president

Sanjay Aggarwal takes over as PHDCCI president

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 20:52 ist
Credit: YouTube/PHD Chamber.

Paramount Cables Group Chairman and CEO Sanjay Aggarwal has taken over as the president of PHDCCI for 2020-21, the industry chamber said on Thursday.

Multani Pharmaceuticals Chairman Pradeep Multani and PG Industry Managing Director Saket Dalmia have taken over as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Aggarwal, a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, has received numerous prestigious awards, including the National Small Industry Award 1984 by the President of India, and Entrepreneur of the Year Award 1994 by All India Manufacturers Organisation, stated the chamber.

Multani is an economics and law graduate from Delhi University and has over 40 years of experience in the ayurvedic and unani medicines sector.

Dalmia obtained his degree in business and finance from McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, USA, and started his entrepreneurial journey after this return from the US.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

industry

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 