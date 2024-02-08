No systemic worries, Paytm Payments Bank clampdown due to lack of compliance: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.

Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the actions against the fintech have been taken due to "persisted non-compliance".

The Governor declined to specify the specific shortcomings resulting in the RBI action, but made it clear that it is driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.