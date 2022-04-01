Apple rolls out iOS 15.4.1 with critical security patch to iPhones

Apple has released a new software update iOS 15.4.1 with a critical security patch along with bug fixes for all eligible iPhones.

It has been reported that the new update fixes a zero-day security vulnerability (CVE-2022-22675) in iPhones that can allow malicious applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, to access private information.

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," reads the Apple security note.

All eligible device (iPhone 6 and later iterations) owners are advised to upgrade to the latest iOS 15.4.1 update. It also fixes the annoying battery drain issues, which were reported most of the devices updated to iOS 15.4.

Furthermore, the new iOS 15.4.1 update connectivity issues between iPhone and Braille devices. People had complained that the latter may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert. It also resolves the connectivity problem with Made for iPhone hearing devices and the handset. It usually used to occur while connecting within some third-party apps.



Apple iOS 15.4.1 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install iOS 15.4/iPadOS 15.4 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.